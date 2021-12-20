Ashes 2021 LIVE, Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 5: Stokes key for England as Aussies close in on win

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Ashes series.

DAY 4 RECAP

Mitchell Starc removed England captain Joe Root with the last ball of day four to put Australia firmly on course for victory in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Australia declared its second innings on 230-9 before the tea break, setting England an improbable victory target of 468.

The touring side was 82-4 at stumps, losing Root in the final over and staring at a second successive heavy defeat in the five-match series.

Ben Stokes, whose batting heroics secured England’s most successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago, was on three with his team still 386 short of its target.

Australia showed its intent by removing opener Haseeb Hameed for a duck before tea and sent back Dawid Malan, who made 20, after the break.

England settled briefly as Rory Burns, who had managed 17 runs in his three previous innings on this tour, held firm before departing for 34, caught by Steve Smith in the slips off a Jhye Richardson lifter.

Starc floored Root with a painful blow to his abdomen before dismissing the England captain to cap another satisfying day for Australia.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Cameroon Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH ASHES 2021-22 ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA?

The match will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app at 9:30 AM IST.