Cricket Cricket Side strain forces Australia's Agar out of Sri Lanka tour Spinner Ashton Agar, who had been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be ready for the second Test, has been replaced in the squad by Jon Holland. Reuters 02 July, 2022 14:08 IST FILE PHOTO: Australia spinner Ashton Agar - Getty Images Reuters 02 July, 2022 14:08 IST Ashton Agar has been ruled out of Australia's second Test against Sri Lanka with a side strain, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.The spin bowler, who had been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be ready for the second Test, has been replaced in the squad by Jon Holland.READ: Head, Lyon give Australia 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka Holland played the first of his four Test matches against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2016 and joins the squad having recently featured for Australia A against Sri Lanka A.The second Test begins on July 8 after the Australians wrapped up the first Test on Friday with a comprehensive 10-wicket win. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :