Ashwin named in India ODI World Cup squad, replaces Axar Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday was drafted into India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad on the deadline day of the final team submissions for the tournament which begins in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 19:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Published : Sep 28, 2023 19:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in ODI World Cup squad.
R Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in ODI World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

R Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in ODI World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday was drafted into India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad on the deadline day of the final team submissions for the tournament which begins in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Ashwin replaces left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the 15-member squad, after the latter was ruled out due to an injury.

Dravid backs Ashwin ahead of ODI World Cup 2023, veteran spinner bamboozles Australia with spin tricks

Marking a return after nearly 20 months in ODIs, Ashwin returned four wickets from two games against Australia in the recently-concluded series. He also shone with an impressive figures of three for 41 in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore last Sunday.

The veteran off-spinner has already joined the squad in Guwahati ahead of its first warm-up match against England on Sunday.

Ashwin, who has featured in 115 ODIs, has 155 wickets to his name at an average over 33 and an economy under 5. The 37-year-old will be featuring in his third World Cup after the 2011 and 2015 editions.

India ODI World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Ravichandran Ashwin

