MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Marsh, Sangha lead Australia to big win over South Africa

SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after posting 226 for six in their 20 overs, the highest score at Kingsmead, before restricting South Africa to 115 all out in a reply that never really got going.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 08:56 IST , DURBAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during the first T20I against South Africa.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during the first T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh during the first T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A career-best unbeaten 92 from new captain Mitch Marsh propelled Australia to a comprehensive 111-run victory over hosts South Africa in the first T20 International in Durban on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after posting 226 for six in their 20 overs, the highest score at Kingsmead, before restricting South Africa to 115 all out in a reply that never really got going.

The second match in the series is on Friday before it concludes two days later. All three games will be played in Durban. Both sides are missing several of their regulars.

ALSO READ | ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I: Brook, Malan prove points to guide England to easy win over New Zealand

After being sent into bat, Australia’s innings was anchored by Marsh, who reached his 50 in 22 deliveries.

He put on 97 in 50 balls for the fifth wicket with Tim David, who had no trouble clearing the small boundaries with four sixes on his way to 64 from 28 balls.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Babar, Iftikhar tons lead Pakistan to big win over Nepal in opener

“It’s nice to contribute for the team,” Marsh said at the post-match presentation. “I thought Tim David was fantastic with the way he took pressure off me.”

South Africa was sloppy in the field and at times battled to control line and length with the ball. Seamer Lizaad Williams was the pick of the home attack with 3-44 in his four overs.

SCORECARD | SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA FIRST T20I

Opener Reeza Hendricks led a near-lone challenge to Australia’s total with a well-constructed 56 from 43 balls, as the home side were pegged back by an excellent spell of 4-31 from debutant leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

ALSO READ
PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Babar, Iftikhar record highest fifth-wicket partnership for Pakistan

“Sangha has done well in the Big Bash and he’s a fantastic talent,” Marsh said.

Seamer Marcus Stoinis pitched in with 3-18 in a fine display of swing bowling.

Australia also handed debuts to opening batter Matthew Short all-rounder Aaron Hardie and fast bowler Spencer Johnson, while South Africa’s under-strength side included new faces in batter Dewald Brevis and seamer Gerald Coetzee.

“The wicket played really well and there was a bit of rust in every discipline,” South Africa captain Aiden Markram said. “We have to come back strong on Friday.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Australia /

South Africa /

Mitchell Marsh /

Tim David /

Dewald Brevis /

Aaron Hardie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day Three Results: Djokovic, Swiatek progress to third round; Tsitsipas, Ruud knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Ripping young kid’ Sangha shines on Australia debut
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20: England beats New Zealand by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ‘Ripping young kid’ Sangha shines on Australia debut
    Reuters
  2. SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Marsh, Sangha lead Australia to big win over South Africa
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I: Brook, Malan prove points to guide England to easy win over New Zealand
    AP
  4. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20: England beats New Zealand by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day Three Results: Djokovic, Swiatek progress to third round; Tsitsipas, Ruud knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Ripping young kid’ Sangha shines on Australia debut
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20: England beats New Zealand by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment