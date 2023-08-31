MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I: Brook, Malan prove points to guide England to easy win over New Zealand

ENG vs NZ: Brook (43 not out off 27 balls) and Malan (54 off 42) shared a 54-run partnership as England reached its target of 140 with six overs to spare at Chester-le-Street for a seven-wicket victory.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 08:45 IST , CHESTER-LE-STREET - 2 MINS READ

AP
England’s Harry Brook and Dawid Malan celebrate after the match.
England’s Harry Brook and Dawid Malan celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Harry Brook and Dawid Malan celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Playing with points to prove, Harry Brook and Dawid Malan guided England to an easy win over New Zealand on Wednesday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals between the teams.

ALSO READ
India needs to find a way to handle pressure in the knockout stages: Mohammad Hafeez

Brook (43 not out off 27 balls) and Malan (54 off 42) shared a 54-run partnership as England reached its target of 140 with six overs to spare at Chester-le-Street for a seven-wicket victory.

England’s selectors surprisingly left Brook out of the squad for the 50-over World Cup in India starting in October but his form is making a mockery of that decision.

ALSO READ | SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Marsh, Sangha lead Australia to big win over South Africa

Widely viewed as one of the world’s most destructive batsmen, he starred in the recently completed edition of The Hundred and was devastating against New Zealand in hitting three sixes and two fours.

Malan, meanwhile, got a much-needed big score after some patchy recent form, reaching fifty for the 16th time in T20 internationals and helping to steady the innings after the early loss of Jonny Bairstow (4) in England’s reply to New Zealand’s 139-9.

ALSO READ
England Women’s match fees equalised with England Men’s, announces ECB

Liam Livingstone (10) got England over the line with a huge pull for six. Jos Buttler, England’s captain and star batter, wasn’t even needed to bat.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND VS NEW ZEALAND FIRST T20I

Malan and Livingstone are in England’s World Cup squad and Brook is putting huge pressure on selectors to get the call, too, with the group heading for India not having to be finalized until the end of September.

Put into bat, New Zealand saw Glenn Phillips hit the team’s top score of 41 off 38 balls but the tourists struggled after losing three wickets in 12 balls from 25-0.

Pace bowler Brydon Carse had 3-23 off four overs on his T20 international debut while Luke Wood, who was hit for three sixes by Finn Allen (21) off the first over of the match, had figures of 3-37.

The second match of the series is in Manchester on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

New Zealand /

Dawid Malan /

Harry Brook /

Liam Lawson /

Jonny Bairstow

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: mAjla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
  2. US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff lead home charge
    AP
  3. Asia Cup 2023: After pummelling Nepal, Babar says Pakistan is ready for India
    Reuters
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: After pummelling Nepal, Babar says Pakistan is ready for India
    Reuters
  2. ‘Ripping young kid’ Sangha shines on Australia debut
    Reuters
  3. SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Marsh, Sangha lead Australia to big win over South Africa
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I: Brook, Malan prove points to guide England to easy win over New Zealand
    AP
  5. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: mAjla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
  2. US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff lead home charge
    AP
  3. Asia Cup 2023: After pummelling Nepal, Babar says Pakistan is ready for India
    Reuters
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment