SA vs AUS, 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa v Australia scorecard, updates, streaming info

Follow the live updates of the first T20I match between South Africa and Australia, being played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa.

Updated : Aug 30, 2023 22:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs in action.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Follow the live score and updates of the first T20I between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard bellow.

MATCH PREVIEW

Hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs will keep wickets for a new-look South Africa when it hosts Australia in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals over five days at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, captain Aiden Markram has confirmed.

South Africa has rested several of its leading players for the quickfire series, which will be followed by five One-Day Internationals in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup that starts in India on Oct. 8.

ALSO READ: New T20 captain Mitchell Marsh backs debutants to shine for Australia

Stubbs is usually a handy spin option with the ball but will don the gloves in the absence of the rested Quinton de Kock.

“Tristan will keep wickets,” Markram said on Tuesday. “He has been working really hard the last couple of weeks. He is a guy who will never leave a stone unturned. He has spent hours and hours working on his keeping.”

“I think it adds another element to his game to take forward in his cricketing journey. We have seen him do well with the ball, we all know what he can do with the bat and now he has got the gloves, so he is an all-dimension player.”

Keshav Maharaj is back playing after rupturing his Achilles tendon in March, though he will not be in the team for Wednesday’s game.

(Reuters)

South Africa squad
Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
Australia squad
Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

SA vs AUS 1ST T20I LIVE STREAMING

The first T20I between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 30.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
