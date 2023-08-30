SA vs AUS, 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa v Australia scorecard, updates, streaming info

Follow the live score and updates of the first T20I between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard bellow.

MATCH PREVIEW

Hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs will keep wickets for a new-look South Africa when it hosts Australia in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals over five days at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, captain Aiden Markram has confirmed.

South Africa has rested several of its leading players for the quickfire series, which will be followed by five One-Day Internationals in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup that starts in India on Oct. 8.

Stubbs is usually a handy spin option with the ball but will don the gloves in the absence of the rested Quinton de Kock.

“Tristan will keep wickets,” Markram said on Tuesday. “He has been working really hard the last couple of weeks. He is a guy who will never leave a stone unturned. He has spent hours and hours working on his keeping.”

“I think it adds another element to his game to take forward in his cricketing journey. We have seen him do well with the ball, we all know what he can do with the bat and now he has got the gloves, so he is an all-dimension player.”

Keshav Maharaj is back playing after rupturing his Achilles tendon in March, though he will not be in the team for Wednesday’s game.

(Reuters)

South Africa squad Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams. Australia squad Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

SA vs AUS 1ST T20I LIVE STREAMING

The first T20I between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 30.