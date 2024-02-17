MagazineBuy Print

Australia beats South Africa in one-off women’s Test

Having beaten the host for the first time in ODIs and T20s during its tour, South Africa was hoping to go out on a high with a momentous Test win at Perth’s WACA Ground.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 17:05 IST , Perth - 2 MINS READ

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy in action. (File Photo)
Australia thumped South Africa by an innings and 284 runs on Saturday in the first-ever women’s Test between the two countries, which saw records tumble.

But it was rocked by star player Marizanne Kapp being ruled out ill before the match started, and Australia emphatically showed who was boss.

“I’m very proud. It’s been an amazing series,” said Australia skipper Alyssa Healy.

“The white ball series was really hard fought at times and we were really tested but the way we continued to bounce back right throughout was really impressive.

“To come here to the WACA and finish like we did really caps off the Aussie summer for us, which is cool.”

It was only South Africa’s second Test match in a decade and captain Laura Wolvaardt admitted it had been a learning experience.

“All credit to Australia, we were pretty much outplayed in all facets of the game,” she said. “But a great experience for us and we enjoyed the opportunity.

“I personally would love to,” she added of wanting to play more red ball cricket. “It was a huge challenge, but I think the girls really enjoyed themselves out there.”

South Africa was bundled out for just 76 in 31.2 overs on a searingly hot opening day after Healy won the toss and sent them into bat - South Africa’s lowest Test score.

Speedster Darcie Brown took 5-21 and allrounder Annabel Sutherland 3-19.

In reply, the host racked up a massive 575-9 before declaring with the highest total by a women’s Test side.

The ominous score was spearheaded by an imperious 210 from 22-year-old Sutherland -- the fourth biggest women’s score in Test cricket and at 248 balls the fastest double century.

South Africa put up stiffer resistance in their second innings with Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon both hitting 64, before the tail folded and they were out for 215 on day three.

Brown took 2-47 to claim seven for the game, while player-of-the-match Sutherland picked up another two.

