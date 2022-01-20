Australia tops ICC Test rankings after Ashes win, India slips to third place

Australia's 4-0 win in the Ashes has seen Pat Cummins' side return to top spot in the ICC's Test team rankings.

Meanwhile, India has slipped to the third spot after a 1-2 defeat against South Africa, which moved up a spot to fifth place. New Zealand retained second spot.

India lost the top spot by losing the second and third Tests after winning the first in Centurion. South Africa's series win took them past India and up to fourth place in the WTC table.

Pakistan went down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland retained their positions.