Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia’s injury woes mount

As if a 3-2 loss in the one-day international series was not bad enough, Australia is grappling with fresh injury concerns barely three weeks before they begin their World Cup campaign in India.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 16:50 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aaron Hardie in action. (File Photo)
Aaron Hardie in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aaron Hardie in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Aaron Hardie will travel with the rest of the Australia squad to India as cover for Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis, both of whom picked up niggling injuries during the team’s tour of South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

As if a 3-2 loss in the one-day international series was not bad enough, Australia is grappling with fresh injury concerns barely three weeks before they begin their World Cup campaign in India.

Opener Travis Head’s hopes of playing in the showpiece event hangs in the balance after he fractured a finger in South Africa, which prompted the team management to call up an extra batter in Matthew Short.

Ashwin in line to replace injured Axar Patel for Australia series: Rohit Sharma

Australia suffered further setbacks as Abbott split the webbing between his fingers and Ellis sustained a groin strain in South Africa.

Accordingly, Hardie, who made his ODI debut in Bloemfontein on Sept. 9, will stay with the side for the three ODIs between Sept. 22-27 against India.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will return to the one-day international squad for the series against India after recovering from their respective injuries.

