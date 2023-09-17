MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’

Prasad will be focusing on our grassroots and scouting programs, the IPL side posted on social media.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 22:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of selection committee M.S.K. Prasad announcing Indian cricket team for West Indies tour at a press conference in 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of selection committee M.S.K. Prasad announcing Indian cricket team for West Indies tour at a press conference in 2019. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of selection committee M.S.K. Prasad announcing Indian cricket team for West Indies tour at a press conference in 2019. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu

Former India selector MSK Prasad, on Sunday, was appointed as the ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’ by RPSG Sports, the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants.

Prasad will be focusing on our grassroots and scouting programs, the IPL side posted on social media.

The wicket-keeper batter played six Tests and 17 One-Day Internationals for India between 1998 and 2000. He also played 96 First-Class matches for Andhra.

In 2016, Prasad was appointed as the chairman of the national selection committee, a post he retained till 2020.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related stories

Related Topics

MSK Prasad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jinson Johnson looks to exorcise ghosts of the past at Asian Games 2023
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. World Wrestling Championships: India’s Sachin Mor remains in hunt for bronze medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ashwin in line to replace injured Axar Patel for Australia series: Rohit Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI earns over Rs 2400 crore from IPL 2022
    AFP
  4. RCB appoints Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jos Buttler set to be offered lucrative multi-year IPL contract by Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jinson Johnson looks to exorcise ghosts of the past at Asian Games 2023
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. World Wrestling Championships: India’s Sachin Mor remains in hunt for bronze medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ashwin in line to replace injured Axar Patel for Australia series: Rohit Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment