Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’

Former India selector MSK Prasad, on Sunday, was appointed as the ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’ by RPSG Sports, the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants.

Prasad will be focusing on our grassroots and scouting programs, the IPL side posted on social media.

The wicket-keeper batter played six Tests and 17 One-Day Internationals for India between 1998 and 2000. He also played 96 First-Class matches for Andhra.

In 2016, Prasad was appointed as the chairman of the national selection committee, a post he retained till 2020.

