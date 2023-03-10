IND vs AUS: Why Australian players are wearing black armbands

The Australian team wore black armbands during the fourth and final Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy series on Friday in memory of captain Pat Cummins’ mother, who passed away earlier in the day.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.” Cricket Australia took to Twitter to announce the news of Maria’s passing.

Cummins, who opted out of the third Border-Gavaskar Test, left for Sydney just hours after Australia’s second Test loss against India in Delhi to be with his mother. Steve Smith was announced as the stand-in captain for the remainder of the series.

Smith led Australia to a nine-wicket win against India in Indore to secure his team’s place in World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played at The Oval in June.