Australia may not tinker much with squad for India Tests - Langer

Australia is likely to field only tried and tested players against India for the forthcoming four-Test series in Australia unless an exceptional performer emerges from the Sheffield Shield. Australia head coach Justin Langer hinted as much in an interaction with AAP on Monday.

“We’ve been able to play some great Test cricket in the last 12-18 months. We’re ranked No. 1 at the moment and there’s reasons for that,” Langer told AAP from Adelaide.

He added: “In our mind, it’s pretty clear at the moment what that first Test squad would be, but it’s exciting to see if anyone else is going to put their hand up. If someone’s banging so hard on the door (in the Sheffield Shield) that we can’t ignore them, that’s what we’re looking for.”

The series, India’s first since its tour of New Zealand in February-March, 2020, is set to start on December 3, but there is still some confusion over the venues since different Australian States have different lockdown protocols.