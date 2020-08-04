Australia vs India T20I series set to be postponed to avoid IPL clash

Australia's proposed three-match T20 series against India from October 11-17 is set to be put on hold to avoid a clash with a postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

"With the IPL (happening), it is quite likely that those games [three T20Is vs India] will also likely not proceed, although that is yet to be decided or announced," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

There is no official word on the fate of the T20 campaign against India yet but the cancellation of Australia's T20I series at home against West Indies due to Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday means it is only a matter of time before the announcement is made formal.

The summer fixtures against India, a four-match Test series followed by three ODIs, "remain as scheduled".

While the first-ever day-night Border-Gavaskar Test match is slated to be held at the Adelaide Oval, there is speculation that the Boxing Day Test could be moved out of Melbourne if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in Victoria.

Following the end of the Indian Test campaign in Sydney, the two sides meet at the Perth Stadium for the first ODI, followed by matches at the MCG (January 15) and the SCG (January 17).

Meanwhile, Australia's limited-overs tour of England is scheduled to end on September 15, leaving players from both sides just about enough time to get to the UAE for the IPL.