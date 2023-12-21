MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia

Cricket West Indies said Wednesday that the team will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice captain.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 07:27 IST , ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - 2 MINS READ

AP
Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies in action during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies.
Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies in action during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS/AFP
infoIcon

Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies in action during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and West Indies. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS/AFP

Seven uncapped players will travel to Australia among a 15-man West Indies cricket squad to play two test matches Down Under in January.

Cricket West Indies said Wednesday that the team will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice captain.

The uncapped players are batter Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach; allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

ALSO READ: Healy-McGrath duo raring for challenging leadership debut vs India in lone-Test

Team officials said Jayden Seales was unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury and that Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers were not available because they wanted to explore Twenty20 league opportunities in January.

“The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes. “However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team.”

The squad will arrive in Australia on Dec. 30 and will hold a preparation camp from Jan. 2-9 in Adelaide, followed by a four-day first-class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide from Jan. 10-13.

The two teams will again compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy — named in honor of the legendary West Indies allrounder and captain. The first test will be played in Adelaide from Jan. 17-21 and the second a day-night, pink-ball encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan 25-29.

Following the test series, West Indies will face Australia in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches. Squads for those games will be announced at a later date.

Australia is currently ahead 1-0 in its three-match test series against Pakistan. The teams play again beginning Dec. 26 in Melbourne and from Jan. 3 in Sydney.

West Indies test squad
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclai, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Australia /

Kraigg Brathwaite

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia
    AP
  2. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh
    Mayank
  4. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Brentford and Villa charged over flare-up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia
    AP
  2. Abhishek and Avanish’s selection for Under-19 World Cup 2024 a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad cricket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure
    AFP
  4. ICC Rankings: Adil Rashid becomes No.1 T20 bowler, Suryakumar leads the charts among batters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top-order in focus as Rahul-led India takes on South Africa in ODI series decider
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia
    AP
  2. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh
    Mayank
  4. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Brentford and Villa charged over flare-up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment