MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey for remainder of County Championship

The 21-year-old Sudharsan has so far played in only eight first-class matches for Tamil Nadu, scoring 598 runs at an average of 42.71, including two hundreds and a half-century, with a top score of 179.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 19:35 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Sai Sudharsan is Surrey’s second overseas signing for the period after Kemar Roach.
Sai Sudharsan is Surrey’s second overseas signing for the period after Kemar Roach. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sai Sudharsan is Surrey’s second overseas signing for the period after Kemar Roach. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS / THE HINDU

In a rare feat, uncapped Indian opener B Sai Sudharsan on Thursday signed up for Surrey County Cricket Club for the remainder of its County Championship season.

The 21-year-old Sudharsan has so far played in only eight first-class matches for Tamil Nadu, scoring 598 runs at an average of 42.71, including two hundreds and a half-century, with a top score of 179.

Sudharsan has also been a regular player in the Indian Premier League for former champions Gujarat Titans over the last couple of seasons, accumulating 507 runs in 13 matches at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 137.03, with a top score of 96.

He made his India ‘A’ debut during the Emerging Asia Cup in July, where he hammered a ton.

Also read | Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024

Speaking on Sudharsan’s signing, Surrey head coach Alec Stewart said, “With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I’m pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players.

“Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him.

“Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room,” Stewart said in a club statement.

Sudharsan will be available for Surrey’s ties against Warwickshire (home, September 3), Northamptonshire (home, September 19) and Hampshire (away, September 26).

He will be the club’s second overseas signing for the period after Kemar Roach of the West Indies.

Surrey is currently leading the Championship’s Division One points table ahead of second-placed Essex by 17 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sai Sudharsan /

Surrey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey for remainder of County Championship
    PTI
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Sri Lanka loses two; Taskin, Shoriful provide breakthroughs
    Team Sportstar
  3. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; FCG 1-2 MBSG; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Sadiku screamer gives lead to Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal’s Nketiah gets first senior England call
    Reuters
  5. Hernandez returns to France squad for Euro 2024 qualifier, friendly; Kante, Pogba left out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey for remainder of County Championship
    PTI
  2. Why was Mehidy Hasan Miraz given runout with both batters on same side?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Kishan to replace Rahul as India keeper, middle-order batter against Pakistan
    PTI
  4. BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 bags TV, digital rights for India’s home matches in 2023-2028 cycle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey for remainder of County Championship
    PTI
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Sri Lanka loses two; Taskin, Shoriful provide breakthroughs
    Team Sportstar
  3. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; FCG 1-2 MBSG; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Sadiku screamer gives lead to Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal’s Nketiah gets first senior England call
    Reuters
  5. Hernandez returns to France squad for Euro 2024 qualifier, friendly; Kante, Pogba left out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment