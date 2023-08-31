MagazineBuy Print

Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024

Shaw scored 429 in four contests at an incredible average of 143.00 before a knee injury halted his glorious season.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 16:25 IST , Northampton

PTI
Shaw made a huge impact during its domestic One-Day Cup campaign, hammering a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, followed by an unbeaten 126 off 76 deliveries against Durham.
Shaw made a huge impact during its domestic One-Day Cup campaign, hammering a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, followed by an unbeaten 126 off 76 deliveries against Durham. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Shaw made a huge impact during its domestic One-Day Cup campaign, hammering a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, followed by an unbeaten 126 off 76 deliveries against Durham. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in 2024 after his stint this year was cut short due to a knee injury.

He made a huge impact during its domestic One-Day Cup campaign, hammering a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, followed by an unbeaten 126 off 76 deliveries against Durham.

Shaw scored 429 in four contests at an incredible average of 143.00 before a knee injury halted his glorious season.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there,” he told the club in a release.

Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport

“It’s a great club to be a part of, and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can’t wait to get back over. My goal is always to help win games for the team, and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time.”

Shaw’s return to NCCC next year will be for both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

NCCC head coach John Sadler expressed his eagerness to welcome him back to the side.

“Prithvi is a phenomenal talent and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible. He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red-ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all.”

Related Topics

Prithvi Shaw /

Northamptonshire

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
