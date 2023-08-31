MagazineBuy Print

BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 bags TV, digital rights for India’s home matches in 2023-2028 cycle

Viacom18 will shell out an approximate total of Rs 5960 crore - about Rs 67.7 crore per game - for the television and digital rights of India’s home international games for the next five years.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 17:14 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Viacom18 will broadcast 88 games over the next five years and the agreement with the BCCI begins with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September.
FILE PHOTO: Viacom18 will broadcast 88 games over the next five years and the agreement with the BCCI begins with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Viacom18 will broadcast 88 games over the next five years and the agreement with the BCCI begins with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September. | Photo Credit: AFP

Viacom18 has bagged both television and digital rights for India’s home international games for the next five years.

Sportstar understands that the digital rights have been sold for approximately Rs 3100 crore, whereas the estimated price for the television rights has been Rs 2860 crore, which means Viacom18 will shell out a total of Rs 5960 crore - about Rs 67.7 crore per game.

The figure is about Rs 7.5 crore higher than the price of the last cycle’s value and the overall value exceeds Rs 60 crore. The company will broadcast 88 games over the next five years and the agreement begins with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September, and concludes in March, 2028.

ALSO READ
Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024

Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI wrote on X: “Congratulations Viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL and wplt20 we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans.”

He also thanked Star India, the outgoing broadcaster. “Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe (sic).”

Earlier, Viacom18 had bagged the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and linear and digital properties of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
