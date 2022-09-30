Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record of fastest to 3000 T20I runs

Babar Azam equalled Virat Kohli’s record of the fastest man to reach 3,000 runs in cricket’s shortest format as Pakistan scored 169 for six in the sixth Twenty20 international against England in Lahore on Friday.

The Pakistan skipper, who hit an unbeaten 59-ball 87 for his 27th half-century, reached 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings as he anchored the home team’s total after it was sent in to bat.

Azam hit Richard Gleeson for a six to join Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (3,694 runs in 140 matches) and Kohli (3,663 in 108), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3,497 in 112) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (3,011 in 114) in the milestone.

Azam hit three sixes and seven fours and added 48 for the fourth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (31) and 47 for the third with Haider Ali (18).

Sam Curran (two for 26) and David Willey (two for 32) were the successful England bowlers.

Pakistan, which leads the seven-match series 3-2, handed a T20I debut to 21-year-old wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris as it rested Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast-bowler Haris Rauf was also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.

England rested the pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Gleeson.

The last match is also in Lahore on Sunday.