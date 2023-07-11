Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam’s career-best 4-21 helped Bangladesh avoid being swept when it beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in a One-Day International on Tuesday.

Afghanistan won the first two ODIs, including a record total of 331-9 on Saturday. But three days later, the visitors were bowled out for 126 in 45.2 overs.

Bangladesh raced to the target in 23.3 overs, reaching 129-3 with an unbeaten 53 from captain Liton Das.

A change of bowlers by Bangladesh made the difference. Shoriful came in, along with fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. The latter pair picked up two wickets apiece.

Taskin and Shoriful maintained a better line and length and Shoriful swung the ball brilliantly to strike twice in his first over. He got the better of Ibrahim Zadran, a century-maker on Saturday, and Rahmat Shah. Both edged behind in single figures.

Taskin undid Rahamanullah Gurbaz, who hammered 145 in the last ODI, with a short delivery that the opener could only top edge on 6.

When Shoriful changed his angle to dismiss Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan was 15-4.

No. 7 batter Azmatullah Omarzai scored 56 to help Afghanistan pass 100. His partnership with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for the ninth wicket of 36 was their highest of the innings.

Omarzai was the last batter out when he top-edged a slower delivery by Taskin at long-on.

Bangladesh lost Mohammad Naim, the replacement for Tamim Iqbal, for a duck early in the chase. And pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi also dismissed Najmul Hossain for 11 to reduce Bangladesh to 28-2.

But a 61-run partnership between Liton and Shakib Al Hasan settled Bangladesh. Shakib left for a run-a-ball 39.

Liton pulled off-spinner Mujeeb for a boundary over midwicket to raise his 10th fifty off 57 balls.

Towhid Hridoy cut debutant Ziaur-ur-Rahman past point for a boundary to bring up the victory. He was 22 not out.

Farooqi took 2-26 for eight wickets from three ODIs and was named man of the series.

The sides play two Twenty20s at Sylhet on Friday and Sunday.