Bangladesh thrashes Australia by 60 runs, wins T20 series 4-1 Chasing 123, Australia was bundled out for 62 inside 14 overs as Shakib Al Hasan returned figures of 4 for 9. ANI DHAKA 09 August, 2021 22:31 IST Bangladesh players celebrate after winning the 5th T20I against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. - REUTERS A spirited bowling performance helped Bangladesh defeat Australia by 60 runs in the fifth and final T20I here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday (August 9).With this win, Bangladesh won the five-match series 4-1. Earlier, Australia had lost the T20I series against West Indies by the same margin.Chasing 123, Australia got off to a bad start as it lost five wickets with just 53 runs on the board. Daniel Christian (3), Matthew Wade (22), Mitchell Marsh (4), Ben McDermott (17), and Alex Carey (3) all failed to leave a mark with the bat.READ - ICC Player of the Month: Shakib, Marsh highlight July nominationsNo Australian batsman was able to show fight and the visitor was bundled out for 62 inside 14 overs.Earlier, Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian scalped two wickets each as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 122/8 in the allotted twenty overs.Naim top-scored for the host as he played a knock of 23 runs with the help of one four and one six. No Bangladesh batter was able to stay at the crease for a long time, resulting in the host registering a below-par score.Brief ScoresBangladesh 122 for 8 (Naim 23, Mahmudullah 19, Nathan Ellis 2 for 16); Australia 62 all out (Matthew Wade 22, Ben McDermott 17, Shakib Al Hasan 4 for 9).