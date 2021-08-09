Bangladesh thrashes Australia by 60 runs, wins T20 series 4-1

A spirited bowling performance helped Bangladesh defeat Australia by 60 runs in the fifth and final T20I here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday (August 9).

With this win, Bangladesh won the five-match series 4-1. Earlier, Australia had lost the T20I series against West Indies by the same margin.

Chasing 123, Australia got off to a bad start as it lost five wickets with just 53 runs on the board. Daniel Christian (3), Matthew Wade (22), Mitchell Marsh (4), Ben McDermott (17), and Alex Carey (3) all failed to leave a mark with the bat.

READ - ICC Player of the Month: Shakib, Marsh highlight July nominations

No Australian batsman was able to show fight and the visitor was bundled out for 62 inside 14 overs.

Earlier, Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian scalped two wickets each as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 122/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

Naim top-scored for the host as he played a knock of 23 runs with the help of one four and one six. No Bangladesh batter was able to stay at the crease for a long time, resulting in the host registering a below-par score.