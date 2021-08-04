BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh defeats Australia by five wickets in second T20I

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman troubled Australia with his pace bowling and then Atif Hossain shone with the bat as the host won by five wickets in Wednesday's second T20I and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Atif struck five boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 37, which helped Bangladesh chase 122 after it was 67-5 following 11.2 overs. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (22 not out) partnered Atif in rescuing the hosts after they had a rocky start in Dhaka.

Earlier, Mustafizur took 3-23 and Shoriful Islam bagged 2-27 as Bangladesh's fast bowlers restricted Australia to 121-7, with Mitchell Marsh (45) top-scoring for the visitor after it won the toss and elected to bat.

Bangladesh won the opening match on Tuesday by 23 runs, claiming its maiden T20 victory over Australia. The third match will be played on Friday.