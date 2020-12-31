Cricket Cricket BBL 10: Adam Zampa suspended for one match over audible obscenity Spinner Adam Zampa has been suspended for one Big Bash League game and a fine of 2500 dollars after accepting the charge for audible obscenity. ANI 31 December, 2020 14:42 IST Adam Zampa will miss the Melbourne Stars' next BBL match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday due to suspension. - Getty Images ANI 31 December, 2020 14:42 IST Melbourne Stars spinner Adam Zampa has been suspended for one Big Bash League (BBL) match after he accepted a charge for an audible obscenity during his team's match against the Sydney Thunder on Tuesday.Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and a 2500 dollars fine."Melbourne Stars player Adam Zampa has been suspended for one KFC Big Bash League match after accepting a charge for an audible obscenity during his side's match against the Sydney Thunder on December 29," an official statement read.As a result of this sanction, Zampa will miss the Melbourne Stars' next BBL match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday due to suspension. Sydney Thunder defeated the Melbourne Stars by 75 runs at Manuka Oval on Tuesday. Williamson overtakes Smith and Kohli to be top test batsman Earlier in the week, Melbourne Renegades suffered a blow as South Africa spinner Imran Tahir pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.Tahir had been in doubt to play in the BBL after his arrival was delayed in December with the Australian government requiring overseas players to do a 14-day quarantine in a hotel room prior to being available to play.Renegades have a trio of spinners including Mohammad Nabi, Ahmad and Imad Wasim in their squad. The Renegades coach Michael Klinger said that while it was disappointing to lose Tahir, it would give an opportunity to Noor Ahmad. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos