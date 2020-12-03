BCCI AGM on December 24 to discuss inclusion of two new IPL teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) will decide whether to add two new teams to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24.

The IPL teams' issue has been listed in the agenda for the 89th AGM, the notice for which was circulated by secretary Jay Shah, late night on Wednesday.

BCCI to hold AGM on December 24, 23 points on agenda

"Approval on inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League," states the agenda, accessed by Sportstar.

The BCCI hierarchy has been keen on adding teams to the IPL for a while. While multiple corporates have shown interest, the board will also try and offer stake or a team to promoters of the now-defunct Kochi franchise as a compensatory measure. The BCCI owes more than Rs 5000 crore to Kochi promoters after a court-appointed arbitrator ruled against the board for wrongful termination.