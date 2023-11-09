BCCI announce squads and fixtures for the upcoming U19 men’s quadrangular series 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the Men’s U19 One-Day Quadrangular series featuring U19 teams from England, Bangladesh and two from host India.

The tournament will be held in Vijayawada from November 13th to 27th.

The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India U19 A and India U19 B squads for the upcoming tournament.

READ MORE: ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes Sri Lanka to virtually seal spot in semifinals

India U-19 A team: Saumy Kumar Pandey (C), Uday Saharan (VC), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Innesh Mahajan, Md. Amaan, Digvijay Patil, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Sanyog Bhagwath, and Naman Tiwari.

India U-19 B team: Kiran Chormale (C), Ansh Gosai (VC), Rudra Mayur Patel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Dhas, Jayant Goyat, V.S.Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie, Md. Ali, P Vignesh, Anurag Kawade, KT Madhava Prasad. Nishanth S, Prem, and Dhanush Gowda.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the tournament:

Day Date Mulapadu 1 Mulapadu 2 Venue Monday 13 November IND U19 A vs BAN U19 IND U19 B vs ENG U19 Vijayawada Wednesday 15 November IND U19 B vs BAN U19 IND U19 A vs ENG U19 Vijayawada Friday 17 November IND U19 A vs IND U19 B ENG U19 vs BAN U19 Vijayawada Monday 20 November IND U19 B vs ENG U19 IND U19 A vs BAN U19 Vijayawada Wednesday 22 November IND U19 A vs ENG U19 IND U19 B vs BAN U19 Vijayawada