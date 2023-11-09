MagazineBuy Print

BCCI announce squads and fixtures for the upcoming U19 men’s quadrangular series 

The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India U19 A and India U19 B squads for the upcoming tournament which will be held in Vijayawada from November 13th to 27th.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 23:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the Men’s U19 One-Day Quadrangular series featuring U19 teams from England, Bangladesh and two from host India. 

The tournament will be held in Vijayawada from November 13th to 27th.  

The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India U19 A and India U19 B squads for the upcoming tournament.

India U-19 A team: 
Saumy Kumar Pandey (C), Uday Saharan (VC), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Innesh Mahajan, Md. Amaan, Digvijay Patil, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Sanyog Bhagwath, and Naman Tiwari. 
India U-19 B team: 
Kiran Chormale (C), Ansh Gosai (VC), Rudra Mayur Patel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Dhas, Jayant Goyat, V.S.Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie, Md. Ali, P Vignesh, Anurag Kawade, KT Madhava Prasad. Nishanth S, Prem, and Dhanush Gowda.  

Here’s the detailed schedule of the tournament:

Day Date Mulapadu 1 Mulapadu 2 Venue
Monday 13 November IND U19 A vs BAN U19 IND U19 B vs ENG U19 Vijayawada
Wednesday 15 November IND U19 B vs BAN U19 IND U19 A vs ENG U19 Vijayawada
Friday 17 November IND U19 A vs IND U19 B ENG U19 vs BAN U19 Vijayawada
Monday 20 November IND U19 B vs ENG U19 IND U19 A vs BAN U19 Vijayawada
Wednesday 22 November IND U19 A vs ENG U19 IND U19 B vs BAN U19 Vijayawada
Friday 24 November ENG U19 vs BAN U19 IND U19 A vs IND U19 B Vijayawada
Monday 27 November FINAL Third place Vijayawada

