BCCI announce squads and fixtures for the upcoming U19 men’s quadrangular series 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the Men’s U19 One-Day Quadrangular series featuring U19 teams from England, Bangladesh and two from host India.
The tournament will be held in Vijayawada from November 13th to 27th.
The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India U19 A and India U19 B squads for the upcoming tournament.
India U-19 A team:
India U-19 B team:
Here’s the detailed schedule of the tournament:
|Day
|Date
|Mulapadu 1
|Mulapadu 2
|Venue
|Monday
|13 November
|IND U19 A vs BAN U19
|IND U19 B vs ENG U19
|Vijayawada
|Wednesday
|15 November
|IND U19 B vs BAN U19
|IND U19 A vs ENG U19
|Vijayawada
|Friday
|17 November
|IND U19 A vs IND U19 B
|ENG U19 vs BAN U19
|Vijayawada
|Monday
|20 November
|IND U19 B vs ENG U19
|IND U19 A vs BAN U19
|Vijayawada
|Wednesday
|22 November
|IND U19 A vs ENG U19
|IND U19 B vs BAN U19
|Vijayawada
|Friday
|24 November
|ENG U19 vs BAN U19
|IND U19 A vs IND U19 B
|Vijayawada
|Monday
|27 November
|FINAL
|Third place
|Vijayawada
