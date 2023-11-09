Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management

The Sri Lankan parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for the sacking of the country’s cricket governing body, with both the ruling and opposition parties supporting it.

The main opposition party leader Sajith Premadasa moved the resolution titled ‘the removal of the corrupt SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) management’ which was seconded by the senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The parliament’s approval came two days after the Court of Appeal restored the SLC management headed by Shammi Silva on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board.

There was cross party support for the resolution asking the removal of Silva-led SLC management, which, however, is not legally binding.

Premadasa said the aim was to make the public aware of the misdeeds in the SLC administration and to protect the game from sliding into abyss. He said collective action was required to preserve the game for its passionate fans.

Ranasinghe continued to fire broadsides at Silva and the SLC management following his outburst on Wednesday slamming the court’s order.

Silva, whose administration had been elected in May for a two-year term, has faced scathing criticism since Sri Lanka suffered a huge defeat to host India in the ongoing World Cup after crumbling to 55 all out.

The team is out of reckoning for a semifinal berth, much to the disappointment of the fans.

While the parliament was debating the resolution, police protection was provided to SLC headquarters. One access road was shut with barricades being placed.

Several hundred people had turned up near the premises of the SLC headquarters calling for the resignation of the management.