MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management

The main opposition party leader Sajith Premadasa moved the resolution titled ‘the removal of the corrupt SLC management’ which was seconded by the senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 20:10 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka’s cricket board.
FILE PHOTO: Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka’s cricket board. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka’s cricket board. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Sri Lankan parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for the sacking of the country’s cricket governing body, with both the ruling and opposition parties supporting it.

The main opposition party leader Sajith Premadasa moved the resolution titled ‘the removal of the corrupt SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) management’ which was seconded by the senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The parliament’s approval came two days after the Court of Appeal restored the SLC management headed by Shammi Silva on Tuesday.

READ | Sri Lanka Cricket invites retired judges to form independent committee

On Monday, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board.

There was cross party support for the resolution asking the removal of Silva-led SLC management, which, however, is not legally binding.

Premadasa said the aim was to make the public aware of the misdeeds in the SLC administration and to protect the game from sliding into abyss. He said collective action was required to preserve the game for its passionate fans.

Ranasinghe continued to fire broadsides at Silva and the SLC management following his outburst on Wednesday slamming the court’s order.

Silva, whose administration had been elected in May for a two-year term, has faced scathing criticism since Sri Lanka suffered a huge defeat to host India in the ongoing World Cup after crumbling to 55 all out.

The team is out of reckoning for a semifinal berth, much to the disappointment of the fans.

While the parliament was debating the resolution, police protection was provided to SLC headquarters. One access road was shut with barricades being placed.

Several hundred people had turned up near the premises of the SLC headquarters calling for the resignation of the management.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cricket /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Cricket World Cup /

2023 Cricket World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid extends Valverde’s contract until 2029
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management
    PTI
  2. Mumbai beats Uttarakhand to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB accepts chief selector Inzamam’s resignation as rift grows
    PTI
  4. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka Cricket invites retired judges to form independent committee
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid extends Valverde’s contract until 2029
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment