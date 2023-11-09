MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes Sri Lanka to virtually seal spot in semifinals

New Zealand (10 points) moved to sole fourth on the table, two points ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan. New Zealand - backed by a superior Net Run Rate - is sitting pretty in this three-team sprint.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 20:45 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
New Zealand‘s Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
New Zealand‘s Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

New Zealand‘s Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

New Zealand moved into prime position to grab the last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal spot with a comfortable five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

New Zealand (10 points) moved to sole fourth on the table, two points ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan. New Zealand - backed by a superior Net Run Rate - is sitting pretty in this three-team sprint.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Full Highlights

The win was made possible primarily by a substandard batting show by Sri Lanka - bundled out for 171. New Zealand finished the chase in only 23.2 overs.

Devon Conway (45, 42b, 9x4) and Rachin Ravindra (42, 34b, 3x4, 3x6) put the Kiwis on the right track with an 86-run opening partnership. Ravindra overtook Quinton de Kock to become the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

Daryl Mitchell kept the momentum high with a breezy 31-ball 43. Sri Lanka, thoroughly outplayed, ended its campaign with a whimper.

It was only rain that could have scuttled New Zealand’s hopes of sealing a knockout berth. The weather stayed kind, however, to ensure a full game.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Full Scorecard

Earlier, the Sri Lankan batters displayed poor application to let the team down. Opener Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama pushed hard at deliveries outside off to offer catches behind the stumps. Captain Kusal Mendis was dismissed in embarrassing fashion - skying a wild pick-up shot to third-man.

The top-order collapse left Sri Lanka at 32 for three in 4.4 overs. Kusal Perera took no half measures, going hard at loose balls to record a 28-ball 51. Charith Asalanka was the fourth to go, trapped on the pads by a Trent Boult inswinger.

Angelo Mathews (16) and Dhananjaya de Silva (19) lunged forward to left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. Sharp turn got the better of the batters, keeping Mitchell at slip interested.

The end was nigh when Sri Lanka was stranded at 113 for eight in 23.3 overs. Tailenders Maheesh Theekshana (38 n.o., 91b), Dushmantha Chameera (1, 20b) and Dilshan Madushanka (19, 48b) battled hard to stall New Zealand’s march.

The trio did a commendable job to hang around for 23.2 overs. Theekshana and Madushanka - reliant more on grit than skill - recorded their best ODI scores.

The late repair job, however, could not prevent a seventh Sri Lankan loss.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

New Zealand /

Sri Lanka /

Devon Conway /

Quinton de Kock /

Daryll Mitchell /

Pathum Nissanka /

Sadeera Samarawickrama /

Kusal Perera /

Mitchell Santner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool striker Luis Diaz’s father released by kidnappers after 12 days
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: There can’t be a better script than facing in-form India at home, says Boult
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ATP Finals 2023 draw: Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune in group stage
    AFP
  4. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam’s Sanchez hat-trick sinks Rajasthan; Shillong Lajong held by NEROCA
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: There can’t be a better script than facing in-form India at home, says Boult
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes Sri Lanka to virtually seal spot in semifinals
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan captain Shahidi bats for more ODIs
    Shayan Acharya
  4. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs SL: New Zealand in driver’s seat for semis spot after thumping win over Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool striker Luis Diaz’s father released by kidnappers after 12 days
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: There can’t be a better script than facing in-form India at home, says Boult
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ATP Finals 2023 draw: Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune in group stage
    AFP
  4. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam’s Sanchez hat-trick sinks Rajasthan; Shillong Lajong held by NEROCA
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment