World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?

After New Zealand pulled off a comprehensive five-wicket win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s task to get to the semifinals got trickier.

The win extended New Zealand’s advantage in terms of the net run rate at the fourth place in the points table. Pakistan, which can level the Kiwis at 10 points, however, has a lot to cover in terms of net run rate.

Pakistan plays England in Kolkata on November 11 in its final group game. New Zealand has a net run rate of 0.74. For Pakistan to reach 0.75, it needs to win by 287 or288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Pakistan’s only real chance is to bat first and score 400 and then restrict England to 112, then its NRR will go above New Zealand.

Afghanistan also has the chance to go level on 10 points. However, its net run rate is worse than Pakistan.

The fourth placed team in the points table will face India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Calculations by Mohandas Menon)