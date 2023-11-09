MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs SL Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl; Ferguson replaces Sodhi in playing XI

NZ vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Updated : Nov 09, 2023 13:39 IST

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson during training session.
New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson during training session.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

  • November 09, 2023 13:38
    New Zealand playing XI

    Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

  • November 09, 2023 13:37
    Sri Lanka playing XI

    Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • November 09, 2023 13:33
    Toss and playing XI updates

    New Zealand wins the toss and elects to bowl. One change for the Kiwis as Lockie Ferguson replaces Ish Sodhi in the playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne comes in for Kasun Rajitha.

  • November 09, 2023 13:27
    Pitch Report

    The square boundaries are 67 metres and 60 metres and straight is 73 metres long. It is cloudy and humid with an 80 per cent chance of rain. Expect another run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

  • November 09, 2023 13:13
    Will a fit-again Ferguson return to the XI today?

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Will Lockie Ferguson return for the Black Caps for must-win clash in Bengaluru?

    New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was forced to sit out of a few games in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup due to an achilles injury. The Kiwi is now fit and all set to take his place in the NZ XI but will the management pick him for the must-win clash against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru?

  • November 09, 2023 12:44
    What happens if the match is washed out? Scenarios explained

    Can New Zealand still reach World Cup 2023 semifinals if NZ vs SL in Bengaluru is washed out?

    New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday amid a rain threat in the city that could pose some problems for the Kiwis in the semifinals race.

  • November 09, 2023 12:38
    New Zealand predicted XI

    Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

  • November 09, 2023 12:37
    Sri Lanka predicted XI

    Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • November 09, 2023 12:07
    What’s at stake?

    Well, quite a bit. New Zealand will need to win this to cement its place in the semifinals. It could still be eliminated though if Pakistan beats England comprehensively, going past New Zealand’s Net Run Rate. What goes in the Kiwis’ favour is that they have the best NRR among teams vying for the fourth spot, the other teams being Pakistan and Afghanistan.

  • November 09, 2023 11:54
    Will it rain in Bengaluru?

    “Overcast skies, but no rain around near the stadium,” informs our reporter Ashwin Achal from the city around an hour ago.

  • November 09, 2023 11:43
    New Zealand squad

    Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young.

  • November 09, 2023 11:43
    Sri Lanka squad

    Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

