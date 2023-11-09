NZ vs SL Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl; Ferguson replaces Sodhi in playing XI

- November 09, 2023 13:38New Zealand playing XI
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
- November 09, 2023 13:37Sri Lanka playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
- November 09, 2023 13:33Toss and playing XI updates
New Zealand wins the toss and elects to bowl. One change for the Kiwis as Lockie Ferguson replaces Ish Sodhi in the playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne comes in for Kasun Rajitha.
- November 09, 2023 13:27Pitch Report
The square boundaries are 67 metres and 60 metres and straight is 73 metres long. It is cloudy and humid with an 80 per cent chance of rain. Expect another run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today.
- November 09, 2023 13:13Will a fit-again Ferguson return to the XI today?
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Will Lockie Ferguson return for the Black Caps for must-win clash in Bengaluru?
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was forced to sit out of a few games in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup due to an achilles injury. The Kiwi is now fit and all set to take his place in the NZ XI but will the management pick him for the must-win clash against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru?
- November 09, 2023 12:44What happens if the match is washed out? Scenarios explained
Can New Zealand still reach World Cup 2023 semifinals if NZ vs SL in Bengaluru is washed out?
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday amid a rain threat in the city that could pose some problems for the Kiwis in the semifinals race.
- November 09, 2023 12:38New Zealand predicted XI
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.
- November 09, 2023 12:37Sri Lanka predicted XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
- November 09, 2023 12:07What’s at stake?
Well, quite a bit. New Zealand will need to win this to cement its place in the semifinals. It could still be eliminated though if Pakistan beats England comprehensively, going past New Zealand’s Net Run Rate. What goes in the Kiwis’ favour is that they have the best NRR among teams vying for the fourth spot, the other teams being Pakistan and Afghanistan.
- November 09, 2023 11:54Will it rain in Bengaluru?
“Overcast skies, but no rain around near the stadium,” informs our reporter Ashwin Achal from the city around an hour ago.
- November 09, 2023 11:43New Zealand squad
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young.
- November 09, 2023 11:43Sri Lanka squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage.
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs SL Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl; Ferguson replaces Sodhi in playing XI
- NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Hockey India announces team for FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023
- IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands’ Ryan Klein ruled out against India, Noah Croes named as replacement
- Can New Zealand still reach World Cup 2023 semifinals if NZ vs SL in Bengaluru is washed out?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE