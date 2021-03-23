BCCI-NCA conducts Level 2 coaching courses for international, domestic cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) conducted two Fast Track Level 2 Courses for international and first-class cricketers, who have played over 75 first-class games, in a first-of-its-kind initiative.

The courses were conducted in a Hybrid Model keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation. Phase 1 of the course was delivered online over four days, followed by Phase 2, which was conducted at the NCA across four more days.

Some of the attendees included the likes of Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Abhinav Mukund, Ramesh Powar, Wasim Jaffer, Sarandeep Singh, Debashish Mohanty, Vinay Kumar, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Robin Uthappa.

A wide array of topics was covered, including Skill Acquisition, Applied Biomechanics in Pace Bowling, Spin Bowling, Batting, WicketKeeping, Building Social and Personal Competence, Video Analysis etc.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded the programme. "The experience gained through the rigours of playing first-class and international cricket coupled with knowledge of the technical and tactical intricacies of our game makes for a great combination for a coach. I believe we have some of the best coaching talents in the world and these courses conducted by the NCA will greatly benefit not only those that have participated in it but also the next generation of cricketers who will be coached by these coaches."