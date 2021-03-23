KKR stars Sunil Narine, Andre Russell land in India for IPL 2021

Two of Kolkata Knight Riders’ West Indian stars – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell – landed in India early on Tuesday for the 14 edition of the Indian Premier League. They will undergo a seven-day quarantine at a hotel in Mumbai.

Looking forward to the competition, Narine, the off-spinner, told kkr.in, “Whenever you think about the IPL, you think about India. So, it's great to be back. Hopefully, we can have a better season than last year.”

IPL 2021 - KKR fixtures

Russell said, “We are closer to you guys now, the games are in India. Whether you guys are watching from home or the stands, we will be representing Purple and Gold. Now is the time when we are going to do what we do best, because we know the bubble. We’re used to this situation, our mindset is already planned for this. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.”

Russell, an all-rounder, didn’t make much impact with bat or ball in the 2020 season of the IPL in the UAE, scoring 117 runs in nine innings, and picking six wickets at an economy rate of 9.72. He would be hoping for a much a better performance this time.

The Knight Riders play their first match on April 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.