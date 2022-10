List of BCCI Presidents- From Grant Govan to Roger Binny

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday announced as the 40th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the governing body for the sport in the country. List of BCCI presidents- R.E. Grant Govan (1928-1933) Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan (1933-1935) Nawab Hamidullah Khan (1935-1937) Maharaja K.S. Digvijaysinhji (1937-1938) P. Subbarayan (1938-1946) Anthony S. D'Mello (1946-1951) J.C. Mukherji (1951-1954) Maharajkumar of Vizianagram (1954-1956) Sardar Surjit Singh Majithia 1956-1958) R.K. Patel (1958-1960) M.A. Chidambaram (1960-1963) Maharaja Fatehsinghrao Gaekwad (1963-1966) Z.R. Irani (1966-1969) A.N. Ghose (1969-1972) P.M. Rungta (1972-1975) Ramprakash Mehra (1975-1977) M. Chinnaswamy (1977-1980) S.K. Wankhede (1980-1982) N.K.P. Salve (1982-1985) S. Sriraman (1985-1988) B.N. Dutt (1988-1990) Madhavrao Scindia (1990-1993) I.S. Bindra (1993-1996) Raj Singh Dungarpur (1996-1999) A.C. Muthiah (1999-2001) Jagmohan Dalmiya (2001-2004) Ranbir Singh Mahendra (2004-2005) Sharad Pawar (2005-2008) Shashank Manohar (2008-2011) N. Srinivasan (2011-2013) Jagmohan Dalmiya (2013-Interim) N. Srinivasan (2013-2014) Shivlal Yadav (2014-Interim) Sunil Gavaskar (2014-Interim) Jagmohan Dalmiya (2015) Shashank Manohar (2015-2016) Anurag Thakur (2016-2017) C.K. Khanna (2017-2019) Sourav Ganguly (2019-2022) Roger Binny (2022 onwards)