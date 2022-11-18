The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rejig the entire senior selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma. It has invited applications for all the positions.

In a release, the Board said, “The candidates should have played a minimum of seven Test matches, 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.”

Also, the candidates should have retired from the game at least five years ago.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of the men’s selection committee.

The applications should be submitted by 6pm IST on November 28.

This comes in the aftermath of India’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

While the position of a West Zone selector was lying vacant since February 2022 after Abey Kuruvilla completed its term, East Zone’s Debasish Mohanty’s tenure was also going to get over soon as he had previously served as the junior selection committee member.

Sources in the BCCI have indicated that it will form the Cricket Advisory Committee soon, before the appointment process begins. The CAC has been without a chairman since last year after Madan Lal turned 70. The other members were RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.