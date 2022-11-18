Jon Lewis beats Jon Lewis to become coach of England women’s cricket team

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Friday, appointed Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the England women’s team. He beat his namesake Jon Lewis to replace former coach Lisa Keightley, who will return to Australia.

Lewis had been working as a bowling coach at ECB’s elite pace bowling facility since 2021. He also worked with the England men’s team.

A former England pacer, Lewis played 16 matches across three formats and took 26 wickets in international cricket. In county cricket, he played for Gloucestershire, Surrey and Sussex and took 1,200 wickets in a career spanning over 19 years.

He will assume the new role when the England women’s team departs for West Indies on November 29.

The unsuccessful Jon Lewis has worked with England women’s team as an assistant coach and batting consultant in recent years. In county cricket, he managed Durham (where he helped win the 2013 Championship title). He played more than 250 first-class matches for Essex and Durham between 1990 and 2006.