BCCI set to allow fans for India-New Zealand series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to allow spectators for the India-New Zealand series, which begins on November 17.

While the Board chief Sourav Ganguly told Sportstar on Saturday that "hopefully, we will have full spectators", the state associations which will be hosting the T20 and Test series indicated that a 'certain amount' of crowd will be allowed in the stadiums, following the health protocols issued by the respective State governments.

The tour will begin on November 17 with a T20 series - Jaipur will host the first game, followed by Ranchi and Kolkata. The two-match Test series will be played in Kanpur and Kolkata between November 25 and December 7.

"We are in touch with the State government about the protocols and the rules. The safety of the fans will be of paramount importance and we will do everything to ensure that all protocols are followed," a state association official told this publication.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has already received a go-ahead from the West Bengal State government. "We have been told to allow 70 per cent crowd in the stadium for the T20. We will soon start issuing tickets for the game. It will also be available online," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

In February, the Board had allowed limited number of spectators for the Test series against England. However, with the COVID-19 cases spiking, the limited-overs series was played in empty stadiums. Even the first leg of the Indian Premier League did not have any spectators.

However, with situation improving now, the BCCI is confident that it would, slowly, be able to allow fans into the stadiums, keeping all safety protocols in mind.