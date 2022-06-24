Ben Stokes becomes third batter to hit 100 Test sixes

England Test skipper Ben Stokes became the third batter to smash 100 sixes in Test cricket during the third match against New Zealand on Friday.

Stokes reached the feat with a six off Tim Southee in his 151st Test innings. Former New Zealand skipper and current England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum tops the list with 107 sixes.

Stokes is joint-second on the elite list alongside Adam Gilchrist who smashed 100 maximums from 96 Tests.

Chris Gayle (98) and Jacques Kallis (97) round up the top five batters in the charts.

Stokes is the third-leading six-hitter for England in international cricket (207), with only Eoin Morgan (328) and Jos Buttler (267) ahead of him.