Eng vs Pak: Ben Stokes to miss remainder of series for family reasons

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons.

He will leave the UK later this week to be with his family in New Zealand. Stokes was part of the England side that beat Pakistan by three wickets in the First Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand,” said an ECB statement. “He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl (starting) on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.”

Although he couldn't make much of an impact with the bat, Stokes' late breakthroughs on the third afternoon had helped England stage a comeback in a Test otherwise dominated by the visitor.

Stokes - who had not bowled in the first innings after aggravating a strain in the West Indies series - picked up two wickets to leave Pakistan struggling at three for 17. "I had no idea if he was ready to bowl, but I'm not surprised that he can do what he does," Woakes had said of Stokes' performance at the time. "He's Ben Stokes, he's capable of miracles."