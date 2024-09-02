MagazineBuy Print

Buchi Babu Tournament: Hyderabad posts 313 on Day 1 vs TNCA President's XI

Hima Teja (91 n.o., 184b, 10x4) and C. V. Milind’s (58, 70b, 8x4, 3x6) counter-attacking 79-run eighth-wicket partnership and Tanay Thyagarajan’s (40, 25b, 7x4) late assault helped Hyderabad post 313 on day one

Published : Sep 02, 2024 20:06 IST , Tirunelveli

Tarun Shastry
File - TNCA Presidents XI skipper M Siddharth celebrates with team members after taking a wicket.
File - TNCA Presidents XI skipper M Siddharth celebrates with team members after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
infoIcon

File - TNCA Presidents XI skipper M Siddharth celebrates with team members after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

Hima Teja (91 n.o., 184b, 10x4) and C. V. Milind’s (58, 70b, 8x4, 3x6) counter-attacking 79-run eighth-wicket partnership and Tanay Thyagarajan’s (40, 25b, 7x4) late assault helped Hyderabad post 313 on day one against TNCA President’s XI in the semifinal of the All-India Buchi Babu tournament here at the ICL ground in Tirunelveli on Monday.

It was a good toss to lose for the TNCA side, as its bowlers called the shots throughout the day.

Disaster struck in the third ball of the innings for Hyderabad when left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh dismissed opener M. Abhirath with a beautiful in-swinging delivery that trapped him in front.

Pacer M. Mohammed wasn’t to be left behind as he sent back Rohit Rayudu in the second over and then dismissed Hyderabad skipper Rahul Singh in the 12th over to reduce the side to 34 for three in the first hour of the morning.

With constant chirping and banter from the close-in fielders and the bowlers, Nitesh Kannala (59, 77b, 9x4, 1x6) and Teja took the attack to the opposition as they counterpunched by scoring boundaries around the ground to put the pressure back on the home side.

The frustration was evident in TNCA skipper M. Siddharth’s face as Nitesh smashed Gurjapneet for three consecutive boundaries to reach his half-century in style.

With words being exchanged and Siddharth trying to get under Nitesh’s skin, the latter perished as he smashed a well-flighted delivery straight to the fielder at mid-off to break an 80-run fourth-wicket stand.

With Teja running out of partners, it was only a matter of time before the TNCA President’s XI bowled out Hyderabad for 313.

The scores
Hyderabad 313 in 78.4 overs (Nitesh Kannala 59, Hima Teja 91 n.o., C. V. Milind 58, Tanay Thyagarajan 40) vs TNCA President’s XI 9/0 in 5 overs.
Toss: Hyderabad.

