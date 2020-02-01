Sydney Cricket Ground to host bushfire relief match

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host the star-studded charity cricket match organised to raise funds for Australia’s bushfire victims on February 8.

The match, named ‘Bushfire Cricket Bash’, will feature cricket legends from Australia and around the world. West Indies’ Brian Lara, India’s Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram will be a part of it alongside Australian greats Mathew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will coach the Ricky Ponting XI, and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach Shane Warne XI.

‘Curtain-raiser’

“The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider and will be played at the SCG after the [Sydney] Sixers beat the [Melbourne] Stars last night to earn hosting rights for the BBL Final,” cricket.co.au reported on Saturday.

The charity match is one of three headline acts on cricket’s day of giving, The Big Appeal. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women’s tri-series T20I clash between India and Australia, and the final of the BBL.

The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay and no bowling restrictions. Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can substitute on and off as it suits the teams, while captains will have the ability to substitute batsmen during an innings.