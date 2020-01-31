Tendulkar my insipiration- Pakistan opener Abid Ali

Pakistan’s in-form opener Abid Ali says Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar inspires him and his style of play is heavily influenced by the record-breaking icon from across the border.

Abid, 32, who scored centuries in his first two Tests against Sri Lanka and also a maiden century on his One-day International debut last year, watches videos of Tendulkar’s batting to improve himself.

“Obviously there are other great batsmen as well that I admire but I have tried to adapt my game to the way Tendulkar played,” Abid told the media in Lahore.

“From the start I have watched his videos and I watch him bat more because of his height as I am also of similar height. This has helped me pick up and adopt his batting strengths,” Abid said.

But he doesn’t want to be called the Pakistani Tendulkar.

Abid noted that batsmen of short height had to play differently compared to their taller counterparts.

Abid, who has scored centuries on his Test and ODI debuts, said he is aware that he could equal former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of scoring centuries in his first three Tests.

Azharuddin, who captained India in 47 Tests and 174 ODIs from 1990 to 91 scored centuries against England on his debut in 1984-85.

“When we play Bangladesh in the Test next month in Rawalpindi, I will have that in mind. But I can only try to give my best and play positively. Scoring a third century is very important for me as well but I can only give it my best effort.”