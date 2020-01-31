India aces the Super Over test in New Zealand

New Zealand has now featured in four Super Overs in the last year including the 2019 World Cup final. New Zealand has lost on each occasion, with the last three defeats coming in T20I series at home against England and India.

India, on the other hand, played its first Super Over in international cricket in Hamilton and after Friday night's win, has a 100 per cent win record.

As it happened| Thakur, Rahul help India seal Super Over thriller in Wellington

January 31 2020, Wellington, India vs New Zealand

India needed 14 to win. Tim Southee bowled the over. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli opened for the visitor with Rahul picking 10 runs off the first two balls. Kohli then ran a brace before muscling a pull to seal the match with a ball to spare.

REPORT| India prevails in Super Over repeat against New Zealand

January 29 2020, Hamilton, India vs New Zealand

India needed 18 to win. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India. Tim Southee, one of New Zealand's most experienced players, once again bowled the Super Over. Southee immediately put India on the backfoot, giving away just three off his first two balls. Rahul managed to get one away for four before Rohit sealed the chase with two back-to-back sixes.