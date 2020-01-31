Cricket Cricket India aces the Super Over test in New Zealand While New Zealand has featured in four Super Overs in the last year, the Super Over finish in Hamilton was India's first in international cricket. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2020 18:03 IST India has aced the Super Over test in New Zealand so far. - AP Team Sportstar 31 January, 2020 18:03 IST New Zealand has now featured in four Super Overs in the last year including the 2019 World Cup final. New Zealand has lost on each occasion, with the last three defeats coming in T20I series at home against England and India. India, on the other hand, played its first Super Over in international cricket in Hamilton and after Friday night's win, has a 100 per cent win record. As it happened| Thakur, Rahul help India seal Super Over thriller in Wellington January 31 2020, Wellington, India vs New ZealandIndia needed 14 to win. Tim Southee bowled the over. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli opened for the visitor with Rahul picking 10 runs off the first two balls. Kohli then ran a brace before muscling a pull to seal the match with a ball to spare. REPORT| India prevails in Super Over repeat against New Zealand January 29 2020, Hamilton, India vs New ZealandIndia needed 18 to win. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India. Tim Southee, one of New Zealand's most experienced players, once again bowled the Super Over. Southee immediately put India on the backfoot, giving away just three off his first two balls. Rahul managed to get one away for four before Rohit sealed the chase with two back-to-back sixes. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.