CPL 2020 LIVE score: St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

- Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane set a precedent for the spirit of cricket when he helped Pakistan batsman Asif Ali with English translation at the presentation ceremony on Thursday. (Report)

- Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer played a starrring role as Guyana Amazon Warriors logged its first win of by beating St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by three wickets. (Report)

- St. Lucia Zouks coach Andy Flower has said the players switch on their competitive spirit once on the field and they forget the stands are empty. Read the full interview here.

The Carribean Premier League (CPL) is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.

SQUADS St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD from 7.30 PM (IST) onwards.