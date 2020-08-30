Cricket Cricket CPL 2020: Pollard powers Knight Riders to victory, Tallawahs beats Patriots Kieron Pollard struck a 28-ball 72 to power Trinbago Knight Riders to a thrilling two-wicket win over Barbados Tridents, while Jamaica Tallawahs outplayed St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 37 runs. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2020 12:55 IST Kieron Pollard struck a quickfire 72 off 28 deliveries as Trinbago Knight Riders registered its sixth consecutive win in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. - CPL Team Sportstar 30 August, 2020 12:55 IST Kieron Pollard struck a 28-ball 72 to power Trinbago Knight Riders to a thrilling two-wicket win over Barbados Tridents, while Jamaica Tallawahs outplayed St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 37 runs in the Caribbean Premier League on Saturday. The Knight Riders strengthened its position at the top of the points table with its sixth consecutive win.As it happened| CPL 2020 highlights: Pollard heroics help Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Tridents Sent in to bat, Tridents lost Shai Hope (4) early, but Johnson Charles (47) and Kyle Mayers (42) powered the team to 148 for 7. In reply, the Knight Riders were struggling at 62 for 5, but Pollard smashed nine sixes and two fours in a whirlwind knock to take the team home. Kieron Pollard is undoubtedly the @Dream11 MVP for match 17! What a beast! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/QoY2sfBfPp— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 29, 2020 ALSO | Click here to read our special magazine issue on MS DhoniPhillips, Brathwaite sizzleIn another match, opener Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 79 off 61 balls to help Jamaica Tallawahs post a competitive 147 for 6.Its bowlers, led by Carlos Brathwaite (3/11), then dismissed the Patriots for 110 in 19.4 overs for a comfortable win. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos