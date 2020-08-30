CPL 2020: Pollard powers Knight Riders to victory, Tallawahs beats Patriots

Kieron Pollard struck a 28-ball 72 to power Trinbago Knight Riders to a thrilling two-wicket win over Barbados Tridents, while Jamaica Tallawahs outplayed St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 37 runs in the Caribbean Premier League on Saturday.

The Knight Riders strengthened its position at the top of the points table with its sixth consecutive win.

Sent in to bat, Tridents lost Shai Hope (4) early, but Johnson Charles (47) and Kyle Mayers (42) powered the team to 148 for 7. In reply, the Knight Riders were struggling at 62 for 5, but Pollard smashed nine sixes and two fours in a whirlwind knock to take the team home.

Phillips, Brathwaite sizzle

In another match, opener Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 79 off 61 balls to help Jamaica Tallawahs post a competitive 147 for 6.

Its bowlers, led by Carlos Brathwaite (3/11), then dismissed the Patriots for 110 in 19.4 overs for a comfortable win.