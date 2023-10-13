MagazineBuy Print

Cricket included in Olympics: IOC recommends Squash and Cricket in 2028 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee officially recommended the inclusion of cricket and squash in the 2028 Olympic Games to be played in Los Angles, United States of America.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 15:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during an Executive Board Meeting, ahead of the 141st IOC Session, in Mumbai.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during an Executive Board Meeting, ahead of the 141st IOC Session, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during an Executive Board Meeting, ahead of the 141st IOC Session, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee officially recommended the inclusion of cricket and squash in the 2028 Olympic Games to be played in Los Angles, United States of America. The official word on its inclusion will be announced on Monday.

Cricket’s only previous appearance at the Olympics was in Paris in 1900, as one of only 18 sports.

Great Britain beat France in the final, the only match after the Netherlands and Belgium withdrew.

Each side had 12 players instead of 11, and the matches were played over two days.

Great Britain was represented by the Devon and Somerset Wanderers, while the French team was made up mostly of British citizens living in Paris.

Both sports were recommended by the LA Organising Committee, which was finally accepted by the apex Olympic body during its executive meeting, chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach.

The LA Organising Committee had proposed five disciplines for inclusion in the 2028 Olympics: softball, flag football, lacrosse, cricket, and squash.

Los angeles 2028

