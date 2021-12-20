Cricket Cricket Cricket South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations Smith, South Africa's director of cricket and former Test captain, had hit back through his lawyer at accusations of racial prejudice contained in a report by an ombudsman. Reuters CAPETOWN 20 December, 2021 14:29 IST File images of Mark Boucher and Greame Smith. - REUTERS Reuters CAPETOWN 20 December, 2021 14:29 IST Cricket South Africa said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher following allegations of racist conduct in an ombudsman's report.In a report issued on Wednesday, Ntsebeza found that Smith "failed to rebut the presumption of unfair discrimination" in appointing former Test wicketkeeper and long-time team-mate Boucher as head coach of the national team ahead of Enoch Nkwe, a black coach who served briefly as national team director.RELATED | Former South Africa captain Smith rejects charges of racismMore to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :