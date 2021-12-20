Cricket South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations

Cricket South Africa said on Monday that it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher following allegations of racist conduct in an ombudsman's report.

In a report issued on Wednesday, Ntsebeza found that Smith "failed to rebut the presumption of unfair discrimination" in appointing former Test wicketkeeper and long-time team-mate Boucher as head coach of the national team ahead of Enoch Nkwe, a black coach who served briefly as national team director.

