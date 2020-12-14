Cricket

CSA's interim board suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

The board's chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki has taken over as acting CEO and will be the third person to fill the role in 2020.

PTI
14 December, 2020 22:04 IST

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive officer Kugandrie Govender was on Monday suspended by the interim board appointed last month in a reflection of the ongoing turmoil in the parent body.   -  TWITTER

According to ESPN Cricinfo, "Govender is the second senior member of staff to be served notice of disciplinary proceedings against her by the interim board, appointed last month. Company secretary Welsh Gwaza is also facing a hearing."

The board's chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki has taken over as acting CEO. He is the third person to fill that role in 2020. 

