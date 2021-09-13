Cricket Cricket Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 full schedule : Check the complete list of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 13 September, 2021 10:38 IST Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer - Sportzpics for BCCI Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 13 September, 2021 10:38 IST Delhi Capitals has been the team to beat this year in the IPL, and with no withdrawals for the second half of the competition yet, it will be confident of securing the top spot. Here are the fixtures, venues and match timings for Delhi Capitals.1. 22-09-2021 - Dubai- Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm2. 25-09 - Abu Dhabi- Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm3. 28-09 - Sharjah- Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm IPL 2021 schedule, full match time table, venues, timings and date Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues 4. 02-10 - Sharjah- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30pm5. 04-10 - Dubai- Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm6. 08-10 - Dubai- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :