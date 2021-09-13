Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Delhi Capitals has been the team to beat this year in the IPL, and with no withdrawals for the second half of the competition yet, it will be confident of securing the top spot. Here are the fixtures, venues and match timings for Delhi Capitals.

1. 22-09-2021 - Dubai- Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

2. 25-09 - Abu Dhabi- Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm

3. 28-09 - Sharjah- Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm



4. 02-10 - Sharjah- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30pm

5. 04-10 - Dubai- Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm

6. 08-10 - Dubai- Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm