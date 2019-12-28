DDCA ombudsman suggests video recording of AGM

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman has ordered the Annual General Meeting to be held on Sunday to stick to legal norms.

Acknowledging complaints received from many members of the association, Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed said, "Several applications have been received from members of the DDCA as well as some from the Apex Council of DDCA expressing concern with respect to the conduct of the AGM to be held on 29-12-2019.”

The Ombudsman, in his order, added, “It is expected that the AGM shall be held in a free and fair manner and in strict compliance of the law, including the Companies Act as well as the Articles of Association of DDCA.”

Justice Ahmed concluded, “In order to obviate any complaint from any quartet, it would be appropriate if the proceedings are video recorded.”