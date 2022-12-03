Cricket

IND vs BAN: Deepak Chahar shares harrowing flight experience, says airlines didn’t provide food

India pacer Deepak Chahar took to social media and shared his harrowing flight experience ahead of the India-Bangladesh first ODI.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 13:00 IST
India pace bowler Deepak Chahar in action. (File Photo)

India pace bowler Deepak Chahar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

India pacer Deepak Chahar took to social media and shared his harrowing flight experience ahead of the India-Bangladesh first ODI.

India seamer Deepak Chahar lashed out at Malayasian Airlines for not providing him food and for misplacing the cricketer’s luggage. India is set to take on Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series and Chahar was travelling from New Zealand to Dhaka.

Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.

“Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS.first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow,” Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team’s training session.

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn’t open.

“May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

(Inputs PTI)

