India seamer Deepak Chahar lashed out at Malayasian Airlines for not providing him food and for misplacing the cricketer’s luggage. India is set to take on Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series and Chahar was travelling from New Zealand to Dhaka.

Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.

“Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS.first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow,” Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team’s training session.

Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours .imagine we have a game to play tomorrow 😃 #worse#experience#flyingcar — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) December 3, 2022

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn’t open.

“May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

(Inputs PTI)