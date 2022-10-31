Cricket

Dewald Brevis smashes 162 in CSA T20 Challenge, 3rd highest score in T20s

Brevis completed his century in just 35 balls as he stitched a 179-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Team Sportstar
31 October, 2022 20:04 IST
Dewald Brevis hit 13 fours and 13 sixes during his 162-run innings.

Dewald Brevis hit 13 fours and 13 sixes during his 162-run innings. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

South Africa batter Dewald Brevis scored 162 runs off 57 balls for Titans against Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge on Monday, the third-highest score in T20s.

Brevis smashed 13 fours and sixes as he equalled the record for the third-highest T20 score set by Hazratullah Zazai and Hamilton Masakadza.

The 162-run innings was also the highest domestic score in South Africa.

Brevis started attacking from the outset, and reached his fifty in just 18 balls. The right-hand batter added the next 50 runs in 17 balls to complete the century in 35 balls - the fastest domestic hundred in South Africa.

Brevis was dismissed by Gerald Coetzee in the 20th over and fell short of the highest T20 score - 175 set by Gayle in 2013 - by 13 runs. The innings by the teenage batter led the side to 271 for three in the first innings.

Touted as the next big thing in South African cricket, Brevis was picked up by MI Cape Town in the recent SA20 auction. Brevis plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Read more stories on Cricket.

