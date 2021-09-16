Dodda Ganesh named Manipur coach

Former India international Dodda Ganesh has been named coach of Manipur for the 2021-22 domestic season that starts with Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 in October.

The fast bowler, a two-time Ranji Trophy winner for Karnataka, has earlier coached Goa. He replaced Shiv Sunder Das, who is the current batting coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

"Dodda Ganesh will be the new coach of the men's senior team for the forthcoming domestic season," Peter Kshetrimayum, Honorary Secretary of Manipur Cricket Association, confirmed the development to Sportstar.

Ganesh played only four Tests and one ODI for India, but he was a stalwart in Karnataka. He shared the dressing room with giants such as Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

His record of 62 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season in 1998-99 stood for 21 years until Jaydev Unadkat overtook him in 2019-20.

The Manipur weather is quite erratic at this time of the year. For better facilities and conditioning, the association has been sending the players out of Imphal. "The U-19 boys and girls are in Bhubaneswar in the KIIT ground. The senior men's camp is likely to be in Salem in Tamil Nadu," said Kshetrimayum.

Blessed with plenty of local talent, Manipur will not have any outstation players for the season.